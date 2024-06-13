Russia Urges Washington to Withdraw Cuba from its Unilateral Blacklist





Havana, Jun 12 (ACN) Russia’s Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov demanded the withdrawal of Cuba from the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



During official talks on Wednesday, Lavrov described the US policy of Cuba as an absolute anomaly because Washington itself resorts to open terror methods, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Lavrov stressed the need to prevent the resurgence of Nazism on the planet by underscoring the fact that the threat by the development of such event, unfortunately, exists as a result of the policy of the United States and its European allies.



Lavrov said that Moscow will keep giving Havana humanitarian assistance particularly in areas hard-hit by the negative impact of the illegal embargo posed by the United States.



“We will keep on our joint struggle for the poly-centric world order based on the principles of international law.



The Russian government official thanked Cuba for its position of principles regarding the Ukraine issue.