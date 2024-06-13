Cuba participates at Korea-Latin America Future Cooperation Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, June 12 (ACN) Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernandez, general director of bilateral affairs of the Cuban foreign ministry, participated at the Korea-Latin America and Caribbean Future Cooperation Forum, which is meeting in Seoul.



Organized by the ministry of foreign affairs of that Asian country, the event will discuss the possibilities of strengthening cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the countries that make up the Latin American and Caribbean region, particularly in those sectors that contribute to economic growth and well-being of the people, the Foreign Ministry reported on its website.



This year's sessions focused on relevant issues such as energy, environmentally friendly technologies and innovation.



Pereira Hernandez held a meeting with Chung Byung-won, deputy minister for political affairs of the local foreign ministry, an opportunity that was favorable for the exchange between both parties on issues of bilateral interest and the international agenda.