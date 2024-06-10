Cuban Foreign Minister praises ties with China





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) “Relations between Cuba and China are now at their best moment and pave the way for a future of even stronger ties,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in an interview given to the China Global Television Network (CGTN).



The official stressed that a close friendship was forged between both countries based on their experiences in the construction of socialism with national peculiarities and referred to their great coincidences in their bilateral agendas of development and international activity as Cuba strives to implement President Xi Jinping's proposal to build a common China-Cuba community.



Mr. Rodríguez also pointed out that Cuba keeps careful track of and plays a key role in major Chinese initiatives such as the Belt and Road and other initiatives related to development, security, civilization and data protection, as well as in bilateral projects in the fields of renewable energies, agri-food, biopharmaceutics, genetic engineering, and biotechnology.



"Given the opportunities for Chinese investment in Cuba, I am sure that we will new and speedy ways to keep strengthening our already excellent ties," he said, “particularly in the academic, cultural and scientific fields, as well as in tourism, considering that China will be a guest of honor of Cuba’s next International Tourism Fair.”



Mr. Rodríguez is paying an official visit to China as special envoy of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.