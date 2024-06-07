Cuban President Wishes Electoral Success to European Lawmaker





Havana, Jun 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President wished European lawmaker Manuel Pineda success in the upcoming June 9th Parliament elections.



On his X account, the head of state stressed the Spanish politician and activist’s stance in defense of Cuba against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, also his constant struggle for the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination. https://shorturl.at/768sj



Lawmaker Pineda, of the “Iquierda Unida” party, has visited Cuba in several occasions and has extended his support to the Cuban people; he has met with local government and political authorities, and with representatives of different social sectors.



The Spanish lawmaker has been received by Cuban Revolution leader Raul Castro, by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, by Parliament President Esteban Lazo and other Cuban top government officials.