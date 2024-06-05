Cuba is Committed to Growing Cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union





Havana, Jun 4 (ACN) Cuba is committed to the development of a mutually beneficial cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union, said Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero in his address to the meeting of the Intergovernmental Eurasian Council, held in Belarus.



“We must achieve closer coordination allowing us to develop new and attractive joint projects in areas of common interest,” said the Cuban Prime Minister.



Marrero referred to areas like agriculture and the agro-industry which, he said, offer opportunities addressed with Belorussian partners and any joint businesses in that area will also allow the export of Cuban products to the Eurasian Economic Union member states.



The Cuban Premier recalled a Cuba-Eurasian Economic Union business forum held last month in Havana, which he said offered an opportunity to promote cooperation and investment and relations between entrepreneurs from Cuba and the Union.



He said that Cuba, the only country in Latin America with observer state at the Union, not only can contribute its potential—human capital, infrastructure, scientific and technical results in healthcare and tourism—but also as a full-fledged member state in Latin America and the Caribbean.



The commercial benefits include the export of Cuban products to Latin America and the Caribbean with significant savings in production processes, tariffs and transportation at times when these costs tend to increase at the world market, the Cuban Premier said.



In his conclusions, Marrero said that on behalf of the Cuban people and government he extended his appreciation to all Eurasian Union’s member states for their crystal clear and permanent support of the Cuban struggle against the prolonged US economic blockade which is the main obstacle for the development of the island nation.



The US administration should withdraw Cuba from the list of countries who allegedly sponsor terrorism, a pretext used to keep implementing coercive measures against the Cuban people, the Premier noted.