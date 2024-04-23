Cuba attends United Nations Forum on Financing for Development





HAVANA, Cuba, April 22 (ACN) Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, presides over the Cuban delegation present today at the program of the Financing for Development Forum, under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.



Until next April 25, Cuba will demand the reform of the international financial structure, the fulfillment and increase of the commitments of developed countries in terms of Official Development Assistance, the provision of additional and predictable resources to developing countries to fulfill the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, including its efforts on climate change.



As part of his program, Cuba will denounce the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Caribbean island and its inclusion in the unilateral list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, on the country's access to financing flows for development.



Under the theme "Embarking on the path towards the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in 2025", the forum will follow up on the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on financing for development.



The event will discuss financing challenges and gaps in global policies and frameworks to achieve the SDGs, which will inform the Future Summit and preparations for the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.