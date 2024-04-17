Cuba and US Hold Migration Talks





Havana, April 16 (ACN) Representatives of Cuba and the United States of America held a round of migration talks in Washington D.C. which reviewed the meeting of bilateral accords in the field to guarantee a regular, safe and orderly migration flow between the two countries.



The talks were presided over by Cuba’s deputy foreign minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio and US deputy assistant secretary of for Western Hemispheric Affairs at the State Department Eric Jacobstein.



The Cuban delegation affirmed its commitment to keep honoring and respecting, as it’s been the case so far, the established compromises and reiterated concern about policies and measures encouraging irregular migration, which prevail as part of the US policy.



Cuba denounced with emphasis the negative impact inflicted by the US economic blockade and the extreme strengthening of such policy since the year 2019 on the social and economic conditions of the Cuban people, which is a significant incentive for migration. The delegation also condemned the blacklisting of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism and the preferential treatment given to Cuban nationals illegally entering US territory, along the prevalence of the Cuban Adjustment Act.



The island’s representatives also reiterated the importance of the granting of non-immigrant visas by the US embassy in Havana, which would avoid that Cubans keep traveling to third nations to apply for such US visas.



Cuba also insisted during the talks in the importance that all bilateral migration accords be met thoroughly and not in a selective way. Cuba also reaffirmed its commitment to maintain migration talks with the United States.