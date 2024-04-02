Caribbean Troops Train for Haiti Peace Keeping Action





Havana, April 1 (ACN) Troops from Jamaica, Bahamas and Belize are currently training in Kingston to join a possible peace keeping force for Haiti, where social and political instability prevails.



The military contingent includes members of the coast guard and armies of the abovementioned countries currently in training assisted by Canadian forces.



The action meets the commitment of the Caribbean Community—CARICOM—and other international actors to protect security in the geographical area and support efforts to reestablish peace and calm in Haiti, PL news agency reported.



The Caribbean nation keeps in deep chaos due to increasing gang fight amidst an empty power condition after Prime Minister Henry Ariel resigned his post last month.



Different countries have decided to evacuate their diplomatic personnel from Haiti over the past few days.