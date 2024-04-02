Russia Affirms Cooperation with LATAM and The Caribbean





Havana, April 1 (ACN) Fast global geopolitical shifts open new chances for mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Latin America and the Caribbean.



The statement was made by Russian ambassador to Bolivia Mikhail Ledenev who considered that both Russia and Latin America have their own competitive advantages and it is crucial to complement both economies and build tight alliances in the areas of production and technology.



“For us, Latin America and the Caribbean constitute a very important foreign policy vector; our cooperation with this continent is based on mutual interest and not aimed against anybody,” said the diplomat in statements to PL news agency.



Russia will maintain its independent, sovereign foreign policy aimed at achieving a fairer world and keep contributing to the strength of world security and stability, and the solution of conflicts, he said.



“Along our friends we will keep making efforts to implement the principles of the UN Charter,” said the ambassador and went on to note that Moscow will always be open to relations with those foreign partners who are willing to cooperate on the grounds of equality, honesty, mutual respect and consideration of mutual interests, just as it is the case of our Latin American friends.”

