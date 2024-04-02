Death Toll In Gaza Goes up to over 32.8 Thousand





Havana, April 1 (ACN) The Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past hours have left at least 63 dead and over 90 wounded taking the total figure of mortal victims to 32 thousand 845 with more than 75 thousand wounded since the siege started.



Reports by local health authorities in Gaza, most victims died under air raids and land invasion, while the massacre of civilians mostly include women and children.



Ambulances and rescue team cannot yet reach many victims and dead bodies trapped in the debris or scattered on roads, while Israeli occupation forces keep blocking the entrance of medical and civil defense teams. Over 7 thousand dead bodies are estimated to still be trapped in the debris, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes shot a vehicle in the Nuseirat area on Sunday night killing at least two civilians and wounded others, according to Wafa news agency.



On Monday’s early hours, the Israeli army confirmed its withdrawal from the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, which was left destroyed by the attacks, said hospital director Marwan Abu Saada, according to Telesur TV network.

