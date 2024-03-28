Cuba Marks Reestablishment of Relations with Armenia





Havana, March 27 (ACN) Cuba marked the 32nd year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations with Armenia.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified on X the willingness of the country to keep developing relations with Armenia.



Armenia, along Russia, Belarus, and Kirgizstan, is one of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Cuba is an observer state.



Every year, the people and government of Armenia support Cuba’s resolution at the UN demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Cuban people.



Armenia is a country which was part of the former Soviet Union. It has over three million inhabitants.