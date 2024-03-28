Cuba Rejects Foreign Interference with Venezuelan Elections





Havana, March 27 (ACN) Cuba’s Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales rejected any form of interference in the Venezuelan electoral process.



On his X account the political leader affirmed his government’s commitment to Venezuela’s self-determination and the sovereignty. https://twitter.com/DrRobertoMOjeda/status/1772941305141748147

Venezuela has the right to a electoral process in tune with its own Constitution, without Andy interference or impositions, wrote on X Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Foreign Minister.



Rodriguez X message also condemned violent attempts against the Venezuelan elections.



Meanwhile, the president of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council Elvis Amoroso published on Tuesday the list of candidates to the elections to be held July 28, which will count on the participation of 37 political organizations.



Some 13 candidates will contest the elections including current president Nicolas Maduro.