Cuba welcomes its world champion Baseball5 team





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Osvaldo Vento Montiller and Raul Fornes Valenciano, president and first vice president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder by its Spanish acronym), respectively, received on Monday night the Cuban team that retained the crown at the 2nd Baseball5 World Championship held in Hong Kong, after defeating Japan (2-0) in the final.



Welcoming the Cuban team to the homeland at Jose Marti International Airport, Vento said that they are happy because this is the second time the Cuban baseball5 team is world champion and they are received on behalf of the Cuban government and the Cuban sports movement.



The head of Inder, emphasized that these gold medals won have an extraordinary symbolism and give us a pleasure taste of what the people express, in a sport that is an expression of what is wanted in the Olympics in Cuba and in the world today, an inclusive sport where women and men compete as a team.



For its part, the management of the Caribbean team highlighted the discipline shown by the athletes inside and outside the competitive scenario, and the excellent demonstration of superiority against the opponents, which allowed them to maintain their supremacy in this sport.



The members of the delegation that attended the Baseball5 World Cup also appreciated the congratulations sent by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, on X for the result in the world event.