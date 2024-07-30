Cuban Alejandro Claro debuts successfully in Olympic boxing





PARIS, Jul 30 (ACN) Cuban Alejandro Claro, 51 kilograms (kg), had a successful debut today in boxing at the Olympic Games, to be held in this city until August 11.



Claro, bronze medalist at the World Championship of that sport held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, last year, defeated Brazilian Michael Douglas Da Silva 5-0 by unanimous vote, to advance to the quarterfinals, according to the official website of the event.



With a great show in the ring at the Paris North Arena, Claro was far superior to Da Silva, runner-up of the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, to whom he landed clean punches in several moments of the fight.



Cuban boxer worked very well with the right jab, to keep the distance with his opponent and then combine his attacks with the left hand, which together with his good defense allowed him to come out without setbacks.



In the history of the Olympic Games, Cuban boxing has brought the largest number of medals for the Caribbean nation with 78, distributed in 41 gold, 19 silver and 18 bronze.