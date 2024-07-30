Cuban judoka Maylin del Toro fell in her first bout at Paris 2024





PARIS, Jul 30 (ACN) Cuban Maylin del Toro, 63 kilograms (kg), fell today in her first bout against Japan's Miku Takaichi, in the judo competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Del Toro, champion of the Pan American Games of Lima 2019 and Santiago de Chile 2023, lost by immobilization against Takaichi, double world medalist, in a duel that was expected to be quite complicated for Cuba's athlete.



In the Champs de Mars stadium, the Japanese athlete attacked her rival more from the beginning and with less than a minute left to the end of the regulation time, she applied an osaekomi technique (20 seconds immobilized), with which she scored ippon, according to the official site of the competition.



That was the debut for the island's representatives in this combat sport in the summer event, where there are still to compete in the coming days figures such as Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg), owner of four medals at that level, with one gold, two silver and one bronze.



Among the men, Ivan Silva (90 kg) and Andy Granda (+100 kg) will compete, winner of the world championship two years ago.



The Caribbean nation has won 37 medals in judo in the history of the Olympic Games, six gold, 15 silver and 16 bronze.