Djokovic beats Nadal in star-duel at Olympic tennis





PARIS, Jul 29 (ACN) The tennis player Novak Djokovic won today against Rafa Nadal in a star duel at the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games, based in this city, and one of the most awaited.



On Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros stadium, the Serb was superior in the second round of the men's singles draw, in sets that ended 6-1 and 6-4; and this may be the last confrontation between them.



Djokovic thus won his 31st historic victory over the Spanish player, who accumulates 29 victories.



This is the second time that both have met in Olympic tournaments; the first was in the semifinals of Beijing 2008, where Nadal won the first of his two Olympic gold medals.



Djokovic, meanwhile, is looking for his first gold medal in summer events.