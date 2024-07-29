Cuban Lisbeth Hernandez placed 36th in Olympic Air Rifle





PARIS, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuban Lisbeth Hernandez finished in 36th place in the women's 10-meter (m) air rifle event, corresponding to the sport shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Hernandez accumulated 624.7 points in the six rounds of shooting to fall behind the top eight riflewomen who qualified for the final, led by Hyojin Ban (634.5) of South Korea.



With this result, Ban set an Olympic qualification record in a specialty in which 43 shooters competed, according to the competition's official website.



In the case of the Cuban representative, she got her ticket to the summer event at the 14th Americas Rifle and Pistol Championship, held last April in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she won the bronze medal.



On Saturday, another Cuban shooter, Laina Perez, was left without options to be a finalist in the 10-meter air pistol, after finishing 39th in that modality.



At the Chateauroux Shooting Center, Perez totaled 560 units after six heats, so she could not be included in the final of the event, scheduled for Sunday and to which the first eight female pistol shooters were admitted.



The Caribbean nation has won five medals in this sport in the history of the Olympic Games, including one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.