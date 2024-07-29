Cuban Yariulvis Cobas fails to advance to quarterfinals in Olympic rowing





PARIS, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuban Yariulvis Cobas could not advance to the quarterfinals in the women's single sculls, in the repechage 1 corresponding to the rowing of the Olympic Games held in this city, so she was left without options to be included in the next round.



At the Stade Nautique Vaires-Sur-Marne, Cobas came third in the first heat of the repechage with a time of 8:10.64 minutes (min), and failed to place among the two rowers who qualified for the next phase.



Joanie Delgaco (7:55.00 min), from the Philippines, and Pham Thie Hue (8:00.97 min), from Viet Nam, were the two qualified in that heat to the quarterfinal stage, according to the official website of the competition.



On Saturday, in her debut, Cuban representative placed fifth and last in the third heat with a time of 8:11.13 min, so she could not place among the three that guaranteed her pass to the next round.



However, Cuba's Cobas qualified for the E final by winning the first E/F semifinal with a time of 8:36.16 minutes (min), to finish ahead of three female rowers.



The leading trio was completed by Aisy Saiyidah Binte Mohamed (8:47.41 min), from Singapore, and Soaad Alfaqaan (9:01.78 min), from Kuwait, who took second and third place, respectively, according to the competition's official website.



