Cuba fourth in men’s Pan-Am Volleyball Cup

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) Cuba finished fourth in the XVII NORCECA Men's Pan-American Cup, held in the Dominican Republic, after losing 1-3 the bronze medal match to Puerto Rico.
Team Cuba could only dominate the game in serves (8-6), as the Puerto Ricans outplayed them in attacks (44-42) and blocks (14-12), in addition to notching up 30 points from errors conceded by the Cubans.
In spite of its results during pool play—they were first in Pool B with victories over Colombia, Peru, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic—Cuba finished with four wins and two losses, these to U.S.A. and Puerto Rico.
