Archer Hugo Franco, first Cuban in action at Paris 2024





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Archer Hugo Franco will be the first Cuban in action at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he will make his debut on July 25, one day before the opening ceremony of the great multisport event.



Franco will compete that day in the qualifying round of the 70-meter recurve archery, a stage that allows athletes to be ranked according to their cumulative score for the next round of direct elimination.



In his case, he will be the only Cuban representative in archery in that competition, which will be held until August 11, a competition in which the Caribbean nation will have a delegation of 62 athletes in 16 sports.



Franco qualified for the summer event last June by reaching the semifinals of the Pre-Olympic Final Tournament of that sport, held in the Turkish city of Antalya, where he won the bronze medal.