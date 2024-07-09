Diaz-Canel attends flag ceremony of Cuban Olympic delegation to Paris 2024





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 9( ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic attends the flag-raising ceremony of Cuba's Olympic and Paralympic delegations.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, as well as important personalities of the Cuban sports movement, will also participate in the ceremony.



The delegations will receive today the flags they will carry for the Paris 2024 Games, in a single ceremony that will take place at the Jose Marti Memorial in the Revolution Square in Havana.



As in the previous edition of Tokyo 2020, the flag bearers will be mixed pairs, and in the multi-sport events in the French capital will be the Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez and judo player Idalis Ortiz, and athletes Omara Durand (100, 200 and 400 meters) and Robiel Yankiel Sol (long jumper), in that order.



Cuba will be in Paris from July 26 to August 11, and from August 28 to September 8, with the purpose of placing among the top 20 and 25 countries, respectively, performances that will keep it in the elite of the sport at this level.



It will compete with 62 athletes in 16 sports, led by athletics, with 19, Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling (10), boxing (5), judo and shooting (4), canoeing and table tennis (3), diving, swimming, rowing, taekwondo and beach volleyball (2), and archery, weightlifting, cycling and modern pentathlon (1).



In the Paralympics, pending the closing of the qualifiers, 17 athletes have already secured their tickets in seven disciplines, with tickets in para-athletics, para-taekwondo, para-sports shooting and table paratriathlon, and it is expected to reach 22 places with para-judo, para-cycling and powerlifting (para-weightlifting).



Cuban para-athletes expect to win 10 medals, with four or five crowns, with Omara and Robiel Yankiel as their main trump cards.