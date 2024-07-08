All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba with two gold medals at wrestling Grand Prix in Spain



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuba won two gold medals today at the Wrestling Grand Prix held in Madrid, Spain.

Freestyle wrestlers Alejandro Valdes (65 kg) and Arturo Silot (97 kg) won the titles in their respective divisions.

In the case of the experienced Geandry Garzon (74 kg), he had to accept the bronze medal.

Valdes had three victories to win his division, while Silot had five victories at the Fernando Martin Sports Center.

Among women, Milaymis Marin (76 kg) won the gold medal on Saturday, while her teammate Yusneylis Guzman (50 kg) did not reach the podium.

This Grand Prix will be the only competition of the Cuban freestyle athletes before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Prior to that summer event, they will be training at the Spanish capital and the French town of Clermont-Ferrand.


