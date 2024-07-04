Cuba with clear goals for 2024 Olympic Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) José Antonio Miranda, director of high performance of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), ratified that Cuba’s main purpose in the 2024 Olympic Games is to be among the top 20 countries in the medal table.



The official remarked that at least five of the 53 Cubans already qualified for Paris—a figure expected to rise to 61 or 62—must win the gold medal in order to achieve this goal and praised the great help offered by the members of the Cuba Cooperation France project, who paid for the accommodation, meals and transportation of the Cuban athletes so that they could train in France in advance of the Games.



On his end, Oscar Nuevo Reyes, technical director of high-performance methodology at INDER, pointed out that Cuba has its best chances in wrestling, boxing, athletics, judo, canoeing and shooting and that the island should enjoy to the full every medal won, taking into account the difficult economic situation that Cuba is going through, which spares no one, including the athletes.



He referred to Cuba’s standard-bearers in the opening ceremony, namely the Greco-Roman wrestling legend and four-time Olympic champion Mijaín López and the judoka Idalis Ortiz, winner of four medals in these events (1-2-1), as the country’s best hopes.