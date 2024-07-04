All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Paralympic Delegation in Good Shape for Paris 2024



Havana, July 3 (ACN) The head of the Cuban Sport Department for persons with disabilities, Jorge Reinaldo, said in this capital city that the island’s paralympic delegation to Paris 2024 is in very favorable shape.

During the closing session of a seminar for the preparation of sport journalists, Joreg Reinaldo said that the pre-selection includes 37 para-athletes, though the final figure must be lowered to 22.

Cuba has 17 para-athletes already classified: seven in Athletics, three in Taekwondo, three in sport shooting, two in swimming, and one in table tennis and one in archery.

Cuba expects to take 10 medals—four or five golds included—in the paralympic games to take place August 28- September 8th.

