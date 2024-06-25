Cuban Mijaín López, Olympic ambassador for the Americas in Paris 2024





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) Greco-Roman wrestling legend Mijaín López is among the nine ambassadors from different countries chosen to be part of Team Panam Sports, a reference for the Americas at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



All of them, Olympic, World and Pan American medalists, not only represent sporting excellence on the field of play, but are a true example for their countries and promoters of Olympic values around the world, Panam Sports said through its social media profiles.



With the slogan America one team, a publicity video was also presented in which the chosen players talk about their pride in being part of the team and their commitment to the entire continent, beyond the honor of competing for each of their nations.



It will be very nice to represent Panam Sports in Paris 2024. It is a union of all our cultures, of all the best of America, declared the winner of four gold medals in summer events.



Mijaín will seek in the French capital to enlarge his impressive record with his fifth Olympic Games title, a feat never achieved before by a Cuban, and which has never happened in the sport of wrestling.



Also included in Team Panam Sports are Dominican sprinter Marileidy Paulino, Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Mexican diver Osmar Olvera and Canadian swimmer Margaret McNeil.



Rounding out the select group are Argentine rugby7 player Marcos Moneta, St. Lucia runner Julien Alfred, Chilean tennis player Nicolás Jarry and U.S. discbola Valarie Allman.



They are all exceptional athletes. Idols in their countries, successful in their sporting careers and most importantly, extraordinary human beings.



We are very happy with this Team Panam Sports and we are sure that all of them will give us a lot of joy in Paris 2024, said Chilean Neven Ilic, president of the organization.