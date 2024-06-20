Cuba beat Nicaragua in U17 NORCECA Pan American Cup

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) Cuba's men's team achieved a 3-0 victory over Nicaragua in its debut in the 1st U17 NORCECA Pan American Cup, under way in Colima, Mexico.
Team Cuba outperformed its opponent in attacks (38-22), blocks (8-3), aces (15-6) and points from errors (15-16) but conceded more points from errors (21-18).
The Cubans will be opposite Puerto Rico today this tournament, which is part of the qualification system for the U17 NORCECA Continental Championship in 2025 and the 2026 World Championship.
