Cuba failed to advance to semis of the BRICS Basketball Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 18 (ACN) Cuban basketball figital team finished its performance without advancing to the semifinal stage of the BRICS 2024 Sports Games, held in this city of the Russian republic of Tartaristan.



After showing a very good impression in the qualifying stage and conceding three defeats, the team from the Caribbean island finished with a 29-20 victory over the team from the United Arab Emirates.



Cubans fell on the same day 24-30 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, after finishing 10-15 in the digital game, a lead they could have reduced and even erased if, unlike their rivals, they had not missed so many shots with double value.



In Group A, Brazil and Uzbekistan are still undefeated, and although on Monday one of the two should lose that status, they are favorites to advance to the semifinals, while in Group B, Russia and Belarus are the strongest contenders to continue in the medal contention.



Cuban Joan Carlos Gutierrez, who is only 21 years old, thinks that if the Cuban teams prepare themselves more in the future, both digitally and physically, the results can be great.



He added that in this modality there is a lot of contact, the actions are very fast, very fluid and require good physical preparation to withstand the pace.



This group will return to Cuba Tuesday, and for next Sunday the team that will take part in the Figital soccer tournament is scheduled to arrive at the venue.