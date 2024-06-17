Cuba third in Men’s U21 NORCECA Continental Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Cuba scored a 3-1 victory over Puerto Rico in the bronze medal match of the Men’s U21 NORCECA Continental Championship held in Nogales, Mexico.



Although they failed to retain the crown achieved in the previous event, the Cubans climbed the podium for the eighth time in this type of competition, which has brought them six gold and one silver medal, good enough to rank first on the historic medal table.



Team Cuba outperformed its opponent in attacks 55-46, while Puerto Rico was superior in blocks with 13-9. Cuba had one more ace (6-5) but conceded more points from errors (21-18).



The United States won the gold medal after defeating Canada 3-0.