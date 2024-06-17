Cuban runner wins athletics meeting in France





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) With a personal best of 1:59.40 min, Cuban middle-distance runner Daily Cooper won the 800 m race of an athletics meeting held in Troyes, France.



Her result—a new record for the event, previously held by the Ethiopian Tigist Girma’s 2:00.42 min—was close to the minimum mark established to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games, namely 1.59.30 min.



The Cuban reached the finishing line ahead of Brazil's Flavia Maria de Lima (2:00.92 min) and another Cuban, Rose Mary Almanza (2:01.73 min), who earned her ticket to Paris 2024 at the international athletics meeting held in Forbach, France, where she clocked 1:58.89 min and Cooper finished third with 1:59.93 min.