Two Cubans Contest Pan-Am Figure Skating Championship





Havana, Jun 11 (ACN) Two Cuban figure skaters will contest the Pan-Am championship of that sports, July 2-10, in the Colombian locality of Ibague.



Ivan Perugorria (13) and Cristian Alvarez (19) will go for their classification to the Pan-Am Junior Games to be held in the city of Asuncion in 2025.



In Colombia, the two Cubans will join skaters from that country, from Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, the USA and Mexico.



Figure Skating national commissioner Sabrina Sanchez told reporters that although the two Cubans will face strong rivals, they are expected to take the first eight positions by countries.



The championship will run till August 18 with other skating modalities, but figure skating will be the first to come to stage at the Coliseo Mayor at the Ibague Sports Park.

