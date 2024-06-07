Cuban beach volleyball pair qualifies for Paris 2024





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) The Cuban beach volleyball players Noslen Díaz and Jorge Luis Alayo will be in the 2024 Olympics thanks to their results in the recent World Pro Tour Challenge Tournament held in Stare Jablonki, Poland, and to the elimination of the Austrian and Chilean pairs in the Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.



Díaz and Alayo were in 17th place with 7,800 points—above the cutoff line—as they awaited the results from Ostrava, where the only players who could displace them were competing.



The Cubans had won a historic bronze medal in the Elite 16 tournament of the World Pro Tour held in Tepic, Mexico, and finished in the eighth round of the World Pro Tour Challenge in Xiamen, China. Likewise, they were fourth place in the World Pro Tour World Circuit of the Recife and Saquarema Challenge in Brazil, and in the one played in Guadalajara, Mexico. Finally they finished second in Poland after a 2-1 victory over the Czech pair.