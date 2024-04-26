Three teams lead the University Chess Festival held in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Three teams are leading the Ajeduni 2024 University Chess Festival, which today will surpass half of its rounds at the Belen Convent, in Havana.



The Pirates of the Caribbean, Warriors of the Center and Golden Warriors were the only teams with 12 points Friday after four victories in a row, although by tiebreaker it is the first of the above mentioned that occupies the top position.



Ajeduni 2024 gathers 40 teams made up mostly of university students, although some represent work centers or community projects.



As a complement to the competitive segment, the scientific program will be held this weekend at the headquarters of the University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences.