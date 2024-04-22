All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba second for the fifth time in CONCACAF Futsal Championship



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Playing without its captain Jonathan Hernández, who until then was its top scorer but was banned from the final on the yellow-card rule, Cuba finished second for the fifth time in as many finals of the CONCACAF Futsal Championships after losing 4-3 to Panama in the gold match of the tournament.

On Thursday, Team Cuba had beaten current champion Costa Rica—first in the CONCACAF ranking—in a penalty shootout, whereas the Panamanians had won a 6-3 victory over Guatemala.

Thanks to this result, the Cubans secured their ticket to the sixth of these competitions.

Costa Rica, Mexico, Suriname and Haiti played in Pot A, whereas Panama, Cuba, Canada and Nicaragua were in Pot B and Guatemala, U.S.A., Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic made up Pot C.

