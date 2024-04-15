Cubans Diaz-Alayo lost and finish fourth at Guadalajara Challenger





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The Cuban duo of Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo lost 0-2 to the Brazilian duo of Evandro Oliveira and Diego Arthur, and finished fourth at the World Beach Volleyball Challenger Pro Tour, held in Guadalajara, Mexico.



According to the International Federation's website, the Cubans could not defeat the Brazilians, who beat them 21-13 and 21-17, with Arthur, top scorer of the match with 19 points, all in the attack, standing out.



Individually, Alayo also stood out with 16 points, 13 in attack and three in blocking, followed by Evandro (15/9-2-4) and Diaz (2/2-0-0), respectively.



The collective statistics show better results for the South American country in attack (28-15) and service (4-0), while Cuba was better in blocking (3-0) and own errors that contribute to the opponents (8-12).



With this performance, the Cubans have now won two silver medals in three World Challenger Pro Tour events, two silver medals in Recife and Saquarema, both in Brazil, and a current fourth place in Guadalajara.



The Caribbean couple, twenty-first in the Olympic ranking with 4,916 points -pending the sum of the units obtained today-, is also scheduled to compete a week later in a more rigorous commitment, the Elite 16 in Tepic, in which the world's top pairs must participate focusing on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Diaz-Alayo, still distant -9- from that mandatory number -10-, in addition to the World Ranking, have the possibility of getting the ticket to the Norceca pre-Olympic, a tournament that will take place June 19 to 24 in the Mexican city of Tlaxcala, where they would have to climb to the top of the podium to achieve it.