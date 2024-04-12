Cuban archers without Olympic team ticket at Pan American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) The Cuban recurve archery teams in the double round of 70 meters, in both sexes, could not achieve the Olympic ticket to Paris 2024 in the Pan American Archery Championship held in Medellin, Colombia.



Hugo Franco, Juan Jose Santiesteban and Javier Vega had as first rivals the Peruvians, whom they defeated with a wide score of 6-0, but then lost 3-5 against the strong Mexican team, to be left without options to guarantee a place in the summer event, according to the official site of the competition.



In that competition there is only one place available for the Olympic Games in Paris, so the goal seemed quite complicated.



The Canadians and Colombians will be the main competitors in the final to be held next Sunday.



Among women, Larissa Pagan, Yailin Paredes and Maydenia Sarduy defeated El Salvador 6-2 in the opening match, but then lost by the same score to the Brazilians to miss out on an Olympic spot.