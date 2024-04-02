April with several important competitions for Cuban athletes





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuban athletes will have several important competitions in April, with emphasis on pre-Olympic tournaments in shooting, fencing and archery.



For example, from tomorrow until April 8, Cuban top athletes in shooting sports will compete at the 14th Championship of the Americas in rifle and pistol, which will give tickets to the Olympic Games in Paris.



That qualifying tournament will be held at the Tiro Federal Argentino venue in Buenos Aires, where the Cuban shooters will go in search of more quotas to the Paris summer event.



Among the representatives of the Caribbean nation who will try to reach their places are Jorge Felix Alvarez, gold medal winner at the Pan American Games in Lima 2019 in the 25-meter (m) rapid fire pistol, and Laina Perez, in the 25-meter (m) sport pistol, also a winner in Lima.



As for the archers, they will be present at the continental competition to be held in Medellin, Colombia, from the 9th to the 14th, which will award individual tickets to the Olympic Games.



Hugo Franco, Juan Jose Santiesteban and Javier Vega will participate for Cuba in the 70-meter recurve archery.



In fencing, the continental pre-Olympic of that discipline will be held in San Jose, Costa Rica, from April 4 to 7, and the winners in each of the weapons, namely epee, foil and saber, in both sexes, will obtain their quotas, according to Aljadis Bandera, national commissioner, who told the Cuban News Agency.



Sabre fencer Leydis Veranes, as well as epee fencers Yania Gavilan and Danilo Guerrero will be Cuba's representatives at the Pan American Championship.