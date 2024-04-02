Cubans lose again to Puerto Rico at Junior Softball Pan American Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuban women's junior softball team lost 13-1 today in the continuation of the Pan American Championship in Monteria, Colombia, in a game held at the Jose Gabriel Amin Manzur stadium.



It was the third defeat for the girls representing Cuba, after losing their first match against Venezuela due to a no-show because of a delay in the transportation of several of their athletes to the venue and suffering a knockout against Brazil during the previous match, in a challenge where they did not score any hits.



Puerto Ricans unleashed an attack of 15 hits, five of them against the defeated Doraimis Garcia, who withstood the same number of runs and could only retire one opponent in her opening game today.



Yuni Gonzalez's team only managed to get one hit through outfielder Leidi Diana Garcia, at the end of the game.



After this result, Cubans are in last place in Group B and their chances of reaching one of the five tickets offered by the tournament for the first stage of the World Championship or one of the six in contention for the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion in 2025 are very remote.



To do so, they will have to win their next two games against the US Virgin Islands and Canada and sit back and wait for a series of combinations that seem improbable.

