Cuban archers to compete in individual matches at South American tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Cuba will compete today in the individual 70m round of the South American Championships held in Maricá, Brazil.



Hugo Franco, Juan José Santiesteban and Javier Vegawill be opposite Panama's Francisco Osorio, Brazil’s Gustavo Paulino Dos Santos and Chile’s Ricardo Soto, respectively, to try to move up to the round of 16.



On Wednesday, the Cubans won the silver medal in the team event after losing 0-6 to the strong Brazilian team.



Team Cuba’s main commitment in the near future will be the continental tournament to be held in Medellin, Colombia, on April 9 to 14, where individual places for the 2024 Olympic Games will be granted.