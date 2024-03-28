Cuba-Colombia today in the semifinals of the South American Archery Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 27 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will be opposite Colombia today in one of the semifinal events of the double round at 70 meters of the South American Archery Championships in Maricá, Brazil.



The other semifinal will feature the local competitors against the winner of the duel between Panama and Chile to decide the second team that will play for the gold medal.



In the qualifying round Tuesday, the Cubans Hugo Franco, Juan José Santisteban and Javier Vega notched up 1,951 points.