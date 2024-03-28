All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
29
March Friday

Cuba-Colombia today in the semifinals of the South American Archery Championship



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 27 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will be opposite Colombia today in one of the semifinal events of the double round at 70 meters of the South American Archery Championships in Maricá, Brazil.

The other semifinal will feature the local competitors against the winner of the duel between Panama and Chile to decide the second team that will play for the gold medal.

In the qualifying round Tuesday, the Cubans Hugo Franco, Juan José Santisteban and Javier Vega notched up 1,951 points.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News