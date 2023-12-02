First group of Cuban Parapan American delegation to arrive today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) The first group of the delegation that participated at the 7th Parapan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, will arrive today in Cuba, after finishing in seventh place by countries with 35 medals, 12 gold, eight silver and 15 bronze.



Brazil (156-98-68) led the medal tally, followed by the United States (55-58-53), Colombia (50-58-53), Mexico (29-46-50), Argentina (25-36-52) and Chile (16-20-15), respectively.



The information provided by the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation informs that as scheduled, representatives of athletics, cycling, judo, swimming, table tennis and badminton, as well as directors and officials will arrive in Havana Friday.



It also states that the rest will arrive in the coming days to the Cuban capital, to complete the nearly 100 people who were present at the Chilean multidisciplinary event.



It is noteworthy that in these results the Cuban para-athletes fulfilled the main objectives proposed, to which they added a world record and five for the competition.



Cuba arrived in the Chilean capital with the purpose of finishing in seventh place with 35 awards (13-6-16), similar to what was achieved in the previous edition of Lima 2019.



Now, with (12-8-15), it finished in seventh place by country, one short of the titles, surpassed the silver medals with two more and was one short of the bronze medals.