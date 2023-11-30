Cuba says farewell to U23 World Cup after losing 11-15 to Panama





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 30 (ACN) The Cuban U23 baseball team was outslugged by Panama 15-11 in the Pan American tournament held in Nicaragua.



With this loss, Team Cuba says goodbye to the World Cup of that category to be held next year in China.



Designated hitter Erasmo Caballero (3-for-4, home run and five RBIs) and first baseman Julio Gonzalez (3-for-4, home run and four RBIs) led Panama's offence,

whereas Cuba’s best was the catcher Andrys Pérez, who hit two singles in four at-bats and batted in three runs.



Cuba finished his performance with three wins and two losses.