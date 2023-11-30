All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba keeps up good pace in Ibero-American chess tournament



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 29 (ACN) Four Cubans are close on the heels of the Chilean Cristóbal Henríquez, current leader of the Ibero-American Absolute Chess Championship, held in Panama.

They are Ermes Espinosa, Omar Almeida, Elier Miranda and Michel Alejandro Diaz, who boast four points, half a point away from Henríquez.

Nested in fourth place after his draw with the Spaniard José Fernando Cuenca, Ermes is the best placed of the Cuban players, ahead of Almeida (5th), Cuba’s current champion Miranda (8th) and Díaz (13th).

As to other Cubans taking part in the competition, Lisandra Ordaz climbed to the 26th place among 190 players after beating the Panamanian Elia Lombardo.

