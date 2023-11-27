Para cyclist closes Cuba's participation in Santiago 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) Para cyclist Jorge Luis González Pérez (class C2) finished twelfth after clocking 1:29.54 h in the C1-3 road race to close Cuba's participation in the 7th Para Pan American Games of Santiago 2023.



The gold, silver and bronze medals went to the Colombian Alejandro Perea (C3/1:18.01 h), the Canadian Alexandre Andrés Haweard (C3/1:18.03 h) and the Colombian Esnier Muñoz Marín (C3/1:19.10 h), respectively.



The medal table of the road para cycling tournament was led by the United States (5-6-3), escorted by Brazil (3-2-0) and Colombia (2-3-4), whereas U.S.A. (4-1-0) won the track cycling competition, followed by Colombia (2-4-4-4) and Canada (2-2-2).



Gonzalez's result gave Cuba the seventh place (12-8-15), behind Brazil (156-98-68), U.S.A. (55-58-53), Colombia (50-58-53), Mexico (29-46-50), Argentina (25-36-52) and Chile (16-20-15).