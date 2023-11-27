All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Para cyclist closes Cuba's participation in Santiago 2023



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) Para cyclist Jorge Luis González Pérez (class C2) finished twelfth after clocking 1:29.54 h in the C1-3 road race to close Cuba's participation in the 7th Para Pan American Games of Santiago 2023.

The gold, silver and bronze medals went to the Colombian Alejandro Perea (C3/1:18.01 h), the Canadian Alexandre Andrés Haweard (C3/1:18.03 h) and the Colombian Esnier Muñoz Marín (C3/1:19.10 h), respectively.

The medal table of the road para cycling tournament was led by the United States (5-6-3), escorted by Brazil (3-2-0) and Colombia (2-3-4), whereas U.S.A. (4-1-0) won the track cycling competition, followed by Colombia (2-4-4-4) and Canada (2-2-2).

Gonzalez's result gave Cuba the seventh place (12-8-15), behind Brazil (156-98-68), U.S.A. (55-58-53), Colombia (50-58-53), Mexico (29-46-50), Argentina (25-36-52) and Chile (16-20-15).

