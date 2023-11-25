Cuban Mitchel Suarez to the parataekwondo final of Chile 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) Cuban Mitchel Suarez, 70 kilograms (kg), advanced today to the discussion of the title of his division in the parataekwondo of the 7th Parapan American Games, to be held in Santiago de Chile until next Sunday.



Suarez debuted with a 28-8 victory over Brazil's Pedro Vieira, in the quarterfinals, and in the next round he defeated another representative of the South American country, Carlos Coelho, 14-9.



Friday, the Cuban athlete will face Argentina's Juan Samorano for the gold medal.



Also for the Caribbean nation, Marco Mayor (63 kg) lost 42-50 in his first bout against Dominican Republic's Geraldo Castro, and could not be included among the semifinalists of that weight, according to the official site of the event.



Major could still aspire to one of the bronze medals, if he reaches the repechage and wins two duels in that round.



On Thursday, Cuba's Lisbeth Rodriguez (47 kg) won one of the bronze medals in the debut of this sport in the continental event.



Rodriguez debuted with a convincing 37-6 victory over Brazil's Miriam Pio in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals she was unable to advance to the discussion of the gold medal when she lost, with a score of 1-17, against Mexico's Claudia Romero, at the Contact Sports Center.