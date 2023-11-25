All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
25
November Saturday

Cuban Mitchel Suarez to the parataekwondo final of Chile 2023



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) Cuban Mitchel Suarez, 70 kilograms (kg), advanced today to the discussion of the title of his division in the parataekwondo of the 7th Parapan American Games, to be held in Santiago de Chile until next Sunday.

Suarez debuted with a 28-8 victory over Brazil's Pedro Vieira, in the quarterfinals, and in the next round he defeated another representative of the South American country, Carlos Coelho, 14-9.

Friday, the Cuban athlete will face Argentina's Juan Samorano for the gold medal.

Also for the Caribbean nation, Marco Mayor (63 kg) lost 42-50 in his first bout against Dominican Republic's Geraldo Castro, and could not be included among the semifinalists of that weight, according to the official site of the event.

Major could still aspire to one of the bronze medals, if he reaches the repechage and wins two duels in that round.

On Thursday, Cuba's Lisbeth Rodriguez (47 kg) won one of the bronze medals in the debut of this sport in the continental event.

Rodriguez debuted with a convincing 37-6 victory over Brazil's Miriam Pio in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals she was unable to advance to the discussion of the gold medal when she lost, with a score of 1-17, against Mexico's Claudia Romero, at the Contact Sports Center.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News