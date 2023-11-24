All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
24
November Friday

Cuban Para-Athlete Robiel Yankiel Scores World Record in Chile



Havana, Nov 23 (ACN) Cuban para-athlete (long jumper) Robiel Yankiel scored a world record at Santiago de Chile 2023 7th Para-Pan-American Games after jumping 7.74 meters.

Yankiel, world and paralympic champ and an upper-limb affected T47 category, made it in his fifth attempt and took the gold medal.

With his new jump, the Cuban broke his previous world record (7.71 meters) reached in June at the 5th Para-Pan-American Juvenile Games held in Bogota, Colombia.

The Cuban long jumper was followed by Argentinian Alberto Nicolas Piriz (6.91 meters), silver medal, and Colombian Jose Alejandro Messu (6.90 meters), bronze medal.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News