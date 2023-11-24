Cuban Para-Athlete Robiel Yankiel Scores World Record in Chile





Havana, Nov 23 (ACN) Cuban para-athlete (long jumper) Robiel Yankiel scored a world record at Santiago de Chile 2023 7th Para-Pan-American Games after jumping 7.74 meters.



Yankiel, world and paralympic champ and an upper-limb affected T47 category, made it in his fifth attempt and took the gold medal.



With his new jump, the Cuban broke his previous world record (7.71 meters) reached in June at the 5th Para-Pan-American Juvenile Games held in Bogota, Colombia.



The Cuban long jumper was followed by Argentinian Alberto Nicolas Piriz (6.91 meters), silver medal, and Colombian Jose Alejandro Messu (6.90 meters), bronze medal.

