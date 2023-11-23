Cuba to reach the ten-gold mark today in Para Pan Am Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 23 (ACN) Cuba will try to secure today at least 10 gold medals in the 7th Para Pan American Games Santiago 2023.



Currently ranked seventh on the medal table (8-5-7), Cuba has a fighting chance in athletics with the sprinter Omara Durand (class T12), who already won the gold medal in 200m and will run today in the 100m.



Other likely medalists are the long jumper Robiel Yanquiel Sol Cervantes, world and Paralympic champion in the T47 category and also holder of the world record, as well as the discus thrower Leonardo Díaz (class F56).



Cuban para athletes will also see action in triathlon, badminton, taekwondo and swimming.



Brazil (93-55-54) leads the medal table, way ahead of the United States (29-30-29) and Colombia (26-38-28).