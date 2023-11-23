Discus thrower Silot had Cuba’s best result yesterday in Santiago 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 22 (ACN) With his silver medal, discus thrower Andrileidys Silot (class F11) notched up Cuba’s best result Wednesday in the 7th Para Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.



Silot reached the 33.78-meter mark in his first attempt and finished second, far behind the Brazilian Alessandro Rodrigo Da Silva—who won the event with a 44.95 m throw—and ahead of the Venezuelan Wilmer Jesús Zambrano (32.41 m).



In the case of the athletics competition, Cuban javelin thrower Máximo Linares (class F54) was sixth and last.



Cuba has won eight gold, five silver and seven bronze medals, good enough to rank seventh on the medal table of the Games, led by Brazil (93-55-54), U.S.A. (29-30-29) and Colombia (26-38-28).