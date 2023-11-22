Omara Durand wins her first gold medal at Santiago 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 21 (ACN) Cuban stellar sprinter Omara Durand won her first gold medal at the 7th Para Pan American Games Santiago 2023 after finishing first in the 200m race (T12 class).



Durand, world record-holder in the 100, 200 and 400 m events and eight-time gold medalist in Paralympic Games, clocked 23.63 seconds to achieve the first of the victories she’s expected to win in Santiago 2023, since she will also run the T12-class 100m and 400m races.



Only hours before, she had set a new continental record with a time of 23.59 seconds, thus improving the old one (23.67 s) that she registered in Lima 2019.



Escorting her on the podium were the Venezuelan Alejandra Paola Pérez (25.63 s) and the Brazilian Lorraine Gómez (26.75 s).