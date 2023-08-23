Cuban 800 m Almanza out of semifinals in World Athletics





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuban runner Rose Mary Almanza was left out of the semifinals in the 800 meters flat (m/p), corresponding to the 19th World Athletics Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary, until the 27th.



Almanza, champion of the recent Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, could not go under two minutes (min) and with a time of 2:01.33 min came sixth in heat 6.



According to the official website of World Athletics, the first three in each of the seven heats, plus the owners of the three best times, qualified to the next round to complete the 24 semifinalists.



The eight-time champion from Cuba, winner of three titles in the regional event of Barranquilla 2018, won the crown in the Salvadoran competition with a time of 2:01.75 min, so this Wednesday she lowered that mark a little bit.



This season, the athlete from the island has a personal best of 1:59.57 min, achieved last June in an athletic meeting in Spain.



So far, the Caribbean nation's delegation has won a silver medal and a bronze medal in this universal competition, through the triathletes Lazaro Martinez and Cristian Napoles, respectively.