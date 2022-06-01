LPG Leak at Cuban Hospital under Control

Matanzas, May 31 (ACN) A liquefied petroleum gas leak occurred Tuesday at Matanzas Faustino Perez provincial hospital was controlled after the broken pipe was fully repaired, so no risks for a blast exist at all, said Yunior Exposito, head of the local team of firefighters and rescuers.



The gas leak occurred at the general surgery room from where 22 patients were immediately evacuated, said Hospital director Taymi Martinez.



The event was caused by a deteriorated pipe, according to local authorities.